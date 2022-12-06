Spotted: Acrylic nativity set from Emily Wood Interiors

Acrylic is in—and we’re not talking about nails. The versatile material is popping up in interior décor all over town, including this acrylic nativity set from Emily Wood Interiors, whose retail space you can find inside The Foyer. This transparent set is available in both small (6-inch) and large (12-inch) sizes.

Those interested in purchasing can send a direct message to @ewoodinteriors or comment on the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily Wood Interiors (@ewoodinteriors)

To check out more products from Emily Wood Interiors, follow @ewoodinteriors on Instagram.