Spotted: Acrylic book stand from Trends by Design

A coffee table book shouldn’t be out for display only to gradually gather dust, nor should a cookbook be stowed away somewhere in a dark kitchen cabinet never to see the light of day. To remedy this problem, these acrylic book stands found at Trends by Design make for an easy way to showcase every striking page of your favorite title.

Whether you’re thumbing through the pages of an interior design book or trying to keep the pasta sauce away from your cookbook, these nifty and stylish book stands look like an ideal accessory for any bibliophile (of which we count ourselves kin: check out last month’s “Shelf, Addressed” article on noteworthy new books on home design here).

The acrylic book stands are available for purchase at Trends by Design for $64.