Room tour: Creating energy through color in this vibrant living space

A bright home can be an instant pick-me-up, as is evidenced in this sun-filled living space with decor by The Design Studio.

“The function of the room was really to hold guests while they’re entertaining,” says Lisa Girouard, a former design consultant for The Design Studio. “They wanted it to be a functional living room space. That’s why we chose furniture that was inviting and comfortable, but still had that formal feel to it, to define the space of a formal living room.”

This bright Southern home combines the warmth of traditional decor with a modern touch. Achieving this warmth was gradual, as the Design Studio team mixed different textures, metals and more to invoke an inviting feeling in the space.

