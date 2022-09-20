Room tour: A dreamy pink closet that’s just as chic as the clothes it holds

Fashion and fun are themes that run throughout the entirety of Lexie Polito’s home. And there’s no shortage of pink either, with the different shades of the feminine color dotted from the lacquered kitchen cabinets to the soft velvet of the formal living room couch. That’s why it only made sense that in her closet, designer Cole Baker of Maxie Home Interiors chose a light and bright version to cover the walls.

“When they first painted the room, Lexie called me freaking out,” Baker recalls of the closet off the master bath that was made possible by taking in a bay of the previous 3-car garage. “But everything changes once you put it all together.”

For a look at all of the finishing touches that brought this space to life, scroll over the photo below.

To see the full Polito house, check out this story from the September issue of inRegister, on newsstands now.