Room tour: Antiques and art add character to this cozy bedroom

“A bedroom is a great opportunity to express personality through textiles and furnishings,” says interior designer Erin Mixson, who proved that point in this cozy space filled with antiques, floral patterns and art. The room was part of the 2021 Ivy House Designer Showhome.

The original design inspiration for this quiet space came from a light fixture that in the end was unable to be delivered on time—only the latest example in a pandemic period filled with supply chain issues. “The silver lining is that we sourced a beautiful antique chandelier from Fireside Antiques that really tied the room together,” Mixson says.

Highlights of this bedroom include an antique buffet à deux corps with an upholstered interior, an ornate 19th-century French gilded mirror from Fireside Antiques, and a gallery wall featuring a mix of contemporary art and antique paper pieces and fragments. Mixson custom designed the headboard and added Peacock Alley linens, a Matouk blanket, and a custom floral bed pillow that pulls in the blossoms on a pair of custom-upholstered painted Louis XVI chairs.

A pair of bedside chests by Made Goods is topped by slender antique-brass-finished lamps by Visual Comfort. Paintings, ceramics and glass tabletop sculptures were sourced from Ann Connelly Fine Art.

“We wanted to push the boundaries on your typical color palette,” Mixson says. “To keep the room neutral without being all white, we selected a rich, warm wall color. This resulted in an edgy but inviting space.”

Click on the photos in the gallery below for a closer look at this bedroom: