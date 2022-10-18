Take a closer look at the room on our October cover

Horace and Michelle Mitchell’s home renovation may have started in the kitchen (this was the only space they were originally planning on tackling), but it’s the foyer that really caught our eye, so much so that it graces our cover this month. From the bold wall color to the collection of antiques, the space has character. But you might be surprised to know how many of the elements here were repurposed from other areas of the Mitchells’ home.

“We already had all of the furniture that is now in the entry,” Michelle notes. “But now we use it all so much more.”

The foyer is now a main hub for entertaining when Horace and Michelle have guests over, and that’s just what design pro Jody Hammett had in mind when he convinced them to let him rework the space.

“It’s your home and you want to use the space you have,” he explains. “I knew this room could be more.”

Scroll over the photo below for a closer look at all of the elements in the Mitchells’ foyer.

To see more of the Mitchells’ home, and to get a look at Jody Hammett’s home, click here to read the full October cover story.