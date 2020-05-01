Rock your remote setup with home workspace ideas from local designers

Whether you work from home on a regular basis even under normal circumstances or you were only recently forced to transition to a home-based headquarters, chances are you’ve discovered that having a pleasant place to carry out business tasks goes along way toward maintaining your productivity—and your peace of mind.
Designer Arianne Bellizaire suggests that a space in the home that is both private and inspiring is ideal for allowing you to focus and get the job done. “Seek out places where there is a source of natural light, and if you can, make sure that the area you’ll be working in provides a view of something that brings you joy,” Bellizaire says. “An example of this would be sitting at the dining room table facing your favorite piece of art or sitting in the breakfast nook near the window so that you can glance at your garden outside.”
With home offices on our minds these days for obvious reasons, what better time to shine the spotlight on several wow-worthy workspaces? Some are formal offices or studies, while others are simply set in the corner of a larger room. Either way, the local homeowners and designers responsible for these spaces have us wishing we could pull out our own laptops and settle in.
- The sun-filled side porch of an 80-year-old Mediterranean-style home is as cozy for curling up on the couch as it is for setting up a temporary workspace at the glass table framed by an arched window overlooking lush gardens outside. Pretty plants add to the natural ambiance, and an abstract painting in complementary hues doesn’t distract from work that must be completed. Design by Jennifer Price, Dixon Smith Interiors. Photo by Melissa Oivanki.
- Tucked off the entryway, this small home office is big on details. Fretwork-style panels dress up the clean-lined desk, while a chartreuse leather-upholstered chair refuses to take itself too seriously. The painting behind the desk takes the owners to a favorite destination without leaving home. Design by Rachel Cannon. Photo by Jessie Preza.
- Late-1800s cottages in Spanish Town aren’t known for their lavish extra space, but this pretty desk makes the most of a sliver of wall in the master bedroom. Four unframed plant studies are tacked simply to the dark gray wall above to establish a set-apart space for tasks before tucking in for the night. Design by Ty Larkins. Photo by Melissa Oivanki.
- A vintage library table is topped with a door to create a desk in this hardworking office that was once a dining nook off the kitchen of a cottage near the LSU Lakes. Accent pieces add textural interest plus extra storage for essentials, and a framed mirror lets this spot double as a vanity table. Design by Ruthie Allan. Photo by Melissa Oivanki.
- There’s a masculine but modern vibe in this home office, thanks to bold touches including a large black and gold cabinet and a steel-framed desk topped with quartz. An axis deer from one of the homeowner’s hunts hangs on the wall behind the desk. Design by Karen Giffel. Photo by Melissa Oivanki.
- An original master bedroom was converted into this study during a home renovation. Cypress shelves house a collection of family treasures including old record albums, and a favorite painting is the centerpiece of the built-in. Plenty of seating options mean the whole family can hang out in this space. Design by Anne McCanless. Photo by Melissa Oivanki.
- Taxidermy animal heads are a classic touch for a study wall, but this space puts a twist on the tradition with a sculptural faux version of a longhorn that matches the deep taupe hue of the shelving, walls and ceiling. The marble and brass desk is paired with a nailhead-trimmed tall wingback chair. Design by Shannon Mahon. Photo by Melissa Oivanki.
