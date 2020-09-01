Local pro Rachel Cannon named New Trad Designer by ‘Traditional Home’

For designer Rachel Cannon of Rachel Cannon Limited, interior design is just as much about what makes people tick as it is color palettes and fabric swatches.

“Interior designers say all the time that we need psychology degrees in addition to our design degrees,” laughs Cannon, “because it’s so much about learning people’s temperaments and what they need in their homes.”

With 11 years in the business under her belt, Cannon has recently found herself searching for the deeper meaning behind all the pretty spaces she creates. After she started a business coaching service and podcast—aptly named Loudmouth Introvert—geared at helping introverted creative entrepreneurs, Cannon realized that all her tips for creating a successful business as an introvert were just as useful in designing spaces for introverts.

And with that, Cannon found her niche.

Her concept of design for introverts has gained nationwide attention, and even landed her the coveted title as one of this year’s New Trad Designers by Traditional Home magazine. With the title, Cannon is considered one of the country’s next big designers taking a fresh approach to traditional design.

Cannon, who describes her design approach as vibrant classicism, wants every room she designs to feel as unique as the person who lives in it.

“It’s so cliché, but there really is no place like home,” she says. “I don’t want anybody’s home to look like someones else’s home. I want it to look and feel completely, 100% personal. I want it to feel like you got inside someone’s brain and walked around.”

Making sure the space suits the client is just as much about catering to their disposition as it is to their taste. One surprising thing that might be emotionally draining all the introverts out there: the ever-popular open floor plan.

“I don’t believe an open floor plan is the only way to remodel a home. I really do think it’s about taking into consideration people’s emotional needs and mental health,” explains Cannon. “And this year for sure, people have seen how their homes are not designed for them to be at home. They’re designed for them to be somewhere else most of the time.”

Looking to the future, Cannon is excited to really make the shift of focusing on the behavioral aspect of her clients’ spaces.

“I’m looking forward to the idea of me sort of stepping aside. And although I’m there to guide and help clients understand what works together and what doesn’t, it really is more about ‘how are you actually living day to day in this space?’ And that’s where I’m going to be most useful to you,” she says. “I can make it pretty—there’s no shortage of designers who can make you a pretty room—but what I really want to know is: What do you want to feel from your space at the end of the day?”

Learn more about Rachel’s work in this inRegister article or at rachelcannonlimited.com.