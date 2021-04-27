Pop a posy in these bud vases found at LD Linens & Decor

We’ve heard time and time again that “April showers brings May flowers,” and we must admit that this proverb holds water (pun intended). Thanks to the bands of rain soaking flowerbeds’ deepest roots, posies are popping up everywhere, and we’re taking full advantage of it. To flaunt those flowers, vases like these spotted at LD Linens & Decor are a simple go-to accessory to accentuate a flower’s vibrant pigment. We look forward to the next rumble of thunder and billow of clouds—it can only be the promise of flourishing florals soon to grace our tabletops.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L D LINENS & DECOR (@ldlinensanddecor)

Find out more by calling LD Linens & Decor at (225) 246-2671.