Pink and glitter holiday finds for a bright Christmas

While we may not witness through a frosted window pane a cluster of snowflakes dusting the ground this year, a warmer tone for the holidays can be just as merry and bright. This season, we’re seeing more reason to dash a bit of pink throughout our decorated homes, celebrating our inner diva as we anticipate a more whimsical Christmas morning.

So, as the lights twinkling outside light up our eyes, we’re looking into the peachy keen sheen of these decorative pieces from local shops. May they become a sparkling staple for years to come.

Who better to join the party than Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner and Blitzen? Especially when they’re all dolled up in a wash of glittery pink, courtesy of Red Onion.

These festive pillows from LD Linens & Décor lend a candy cane color to any couch. We may start claiming it’s Christmas all year so they never get stowed away in a crowded closet or lonely attic.

Christmas decorations don’t always have to be big and grand. Sometimes a forest scene in miniature— complete with pink gilded butterflies and and technicolored pines, as seen in The Foyer, is enough to set the holiday stage.

People say not to judge a book by its cover, but marketing departments and graphic designers exist for a reason, right? In the same vein, don’t forget to let the outside of your home shine as much as the inside—or at least try giving it a good dollop of fun with some mega-sized, jewel-toned bauble ornaments from HighlandSide.

Anyone looking for the softer side of an unconventional pink can also turn to nature’s natural hue in these hanging bird ornaments from Hand Sewn Nature. When the sounds of the outside world go down and the lights go low, you could almost imagine it’s the real thing.

Speaking of nature, who knew that the classic Chanel red of a poinsettia also came in a peppy hot pink? These blooms from the Baton Rouge Succulent Company are a lesson in letting old color schemes see their way out.

Still, every tree needs its ornaments, and these sugary pink options from Rodéo Boutique will lend the perfect amount of marshmellow-y camp without looking too out-of-place. (A vintage silver 1960s artificial spruce, however, might require more of a dedication).

Last, The Queen Bee takes advantage of Santa’s cherry nose with these blossom-colored wrapping sheets, an unexpected, storybook take on vintage illustration to slip in a little pep from art styles of eras past.