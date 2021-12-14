Spotted: Driftwood wreaths at Paperwhite Stationery Boutique

Plastic wreaths are a-plenty in craft stores, but these driftwood creations from Paperwhite Stationery Boutique are a natural holiday addition to any Southern home. No two wreaths are the same, but each draws the eye as curves of driftwood from the Mississippi River weave in and out in an array of patterns and textures. Just add some evergreen leaves and red berries, and you’ve got yourself a piece of décor perfect for the most wonderful time of the year, indoors or out.

For more information on pricing and availability, message @paperwhitebr on Instagram.