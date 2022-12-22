Here’s how one local design pro used the vibes of Pantone’s Color of the Year in his work

Pantone has announced its 2023 Color of the Year, and its cool-meets-warm vibes are already keeping us energized this winter. That’s the power of Viva Magenta, described as “a new animated red that revels in pure joy, encouraging experimentation and self-expression without restraint, an electrifying and a boundary-less shade that is manifesting as a stand-out statement.” In the red family it may be, but we’re not the only ones paying attention to the pink and violet undertones that give the hue its sense of floral finery.

“Viva Magenta, evoking strong undertones of purple, is a color people might subconsciously associate with royalty,” says Ty Larkins of Ty Larkins Interiors, “and for that reason, emotionally registers as rich and prosperous, suggesting an acknowledgment of a healthy existing economy with a continued positive growth outlook moving forward.”

The trend forecasters at Pantone seem to agree, with the Pantone Color Institute’s executive director Leatrice Eiseman noting the color’s reference to cochineal, “one of the most precious dyes belonging to the natural dye family as well as one of the strongest and brightest the world has known.” In Larkins’ case, he once brought a similar energy into the design of a teenage girl’s bedroom, combining subtle variations of purple with underlying hints of red, turning the space into a complex visual journey.

“The color we selected for the coverlet used on the girl’s bed coupled with the hand-knotted rug (containing subtle hints very similar to Viva Magenta) serve to balance out the coolness embodied in the purple-colored grasscloth walls, the largest swath of visual coverage in the space,” Larkins says. “Moreover, smaller injections of soft whites used for the window treatments and bedside tables function as a sort of ‘visual palette cleanser’ and prevent the space from becoming overly juvenile.”

A mix of masculine and feminine, quiet and loud–we’re looking forward to all the berry-hued and beautiful pieces we can add to our décor and fashion for a trendy new year.

