Baton Rouge artist Allison Dillard brings her funky style to bid day gifts with these hand-painted acrylic sorority trays available through Curated, an online consignment shop. At $55 each, they can function as art pieces or catch-all dishes for small trinkets like keys and rings.

For more information on availability and styles, DM @curated_br_no on Instagram.