How to create a party-ready outdoor space

As summer approaches, long days by the pool turn into even longer nights on the back porch. Of course, it’s all fun and games until broken pots, sun in our eyes and mildewy couch cushions dominate the scene. To learn how to avoid these common outdoor design disasters, we asked designer Nicole Brown of Nicole Brown Interiors for her tips on how to enjoy and extend the longevity of our outdoor spaces.

Click on or hover over the details in the image below to see how she tackled the outdoor space on a recent design project: