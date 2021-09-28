Spotted: Cheeky needlepoint pillows from Basel’s Market

If the chicken salad and pimento cheese aren’t enough reason to check out the new Basel’s Market brick-and-mortar location, the gift shop items should seal the deal. Through a white-paneled hallway lies a curated shop stocked full of goodies like these fun needlepoint throw pillows. With cheeky sayings like “No ducking way” and “I’m definitely a Carrie,” these pillows are full of personality and perfect for adding character to any room.

Shop these trendy pillows in store at Basel’s Market’s new storefront at 5435 Highland Rd. Read more about the charming cottage café in this story from [email protected]Home.