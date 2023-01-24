The Montecito mansion from ‘Harry & Meghan’ has the movie room of our dreams

You may recognize this mansion if you were one of the millions who tuned into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan. Located in Montecito, California, the home where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex filmed most of their six-part series is currently on the market at $33.5 million.

The Mediterranean-style home includes six bedrooms and sits on two acres of land. Inside you’ll see a bar, home gym, game room and multi-functional home theater. Outside of the home, you’ll find a pool, hot tub, vegetable garden, citrus orchards, and even a chicken coop. In keeping with the cinematic theme of the reality show stars, we zoomed in on the home’s theater room in particular, where dark details and comfortable seating make for a cozy experience.

To get more details on the movie room, we reached out to Bryan Naquin, the owner and president of Acadian Home Theater & Automation. Scroll over the image below for his thoughts on all the amenities, and find more pics of the mansion below.