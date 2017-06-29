Perfect porches for summertime sitting

Summer in the city can mean a lot of inconveniences for Baton Rouge residents. Sweating, sunscreen and the search for indoor air conditioning are just a few. But that’s not always fair, especially when so many people around the world might envy the blessing of rain and sunshine, the abundance of wildlife, and a time to share food and company with friends and neighbors. Thus enters one of the staples of Southern home living: the porch. Whether in the front, the back or all around the walls of a house, a covered porch serves not just as a gathering place for families year round, but also as a perfect place to display an easygoing style and some humidity-loving plants for an oasis apart from the main living space. Over the years, inRegister has showcased several local homes featuring this must-have addition, whether they be decked out in nautical themes or blending in to their natural surroundings. For some inspiration of your own, check out this gallery of some of our favorite porches below.
-
-
With ceiling fans and plenty of seating, this front porch is a welcoming spot to slow down and visit with neighbors in the Garden District. Photo by Melissa Oivanki.
-
-
Fluffy cushions and colorful rugs make this back porch feel like an extension of the interior. Photo by Melissa Oivanki.
-
-
This living room opens up directly to a screened-in porch with accordion doors. In good weather, the homeowners use the outdoor kitchen and seating area to entertain, and the outdoor fireplace is often used by the grandkids for roasting marshmallows. Photo by Melissa Oivanki.
-
-
This deep L-shaped back porch was added as part of a renovation. Custom Bevolo lanterns illuminate dining and seating areas. Design by Anne McCanless. Photo by Melissa Oivanki.
-
-
The screen porch in this rural home is the perfect spot for sipping morning coffee and watching wildlife. Photo by Melissa Oivanki.
-
-
A picket fence, a screened-in porch and abundant foliage make this Hundred Oaks house a real charmer. Photo by Melissa Oivanki.
-
-
Suspended from the beadboard ceiling, an oversized hammered brass domed pendant fixture gives an unexpectedly glam touch to this back porch. Design by Shannon Barksdale Mahon. Photo by Melissa Oivanki.
-
-
This deep back porch is ready for all seasons with a fireplace as well as a high-powered MacroAir Aeratron fan found locally at Vector Sales. Design by Anne McCanless. Photo by Melissa Oivanki.
There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!