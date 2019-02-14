A look back at some of inRegister’s favorite kids’ spaces

The many homes we have featured over the years prove one important thing: kids’ spaces don’t have to scream primary colors and television characters. Rather, the stylish homeowners who have filled the pages of our Interiors section have shown that children’s bedrooms, playrooms and even playhouses can and should be chic. To get some inspiration for future remodels and redecoration, we took a look back at a few of our favorites.
Click on the images below for a closer look:
- Palmer Hill's refined bedroom skips the pink and goes straight for a sophisticated hue of lavender. Photo by Melissa Oivanki.
- This playhouse front porch looks as refined as the full-size version it stands behind. Photo by Lily LaGrange.
- When Berlin and Bella Gomez aren't hard at work making slime, the pair relaxes in their hot pink bunk room. Photo by Craig Saucier.
- Bold blue shelves make a statement in Harrison Hammett's room. Photo by Melissa Oivanki.
- This sophisticated kids' space was created by Rachel Cannon for a client's beach house. Photo courtesy Rachel Cannon.
- This nursery, designed by Ashley Gilbreath for her youngest daughter, brings softness with valance-topped draperies and muted colors. Photo by Laurey Glen.
- Ashley Gilbreath's older daughter's bedroom features both frills and antiques that will stand the test of time. Photo by Laurey Glen.
- The Hill children's playroom features bold turquoise wallpaper and a two-story playhouse built into the back wall. Photo by Melissa Oivanki.
- Sisters Ellie and Anna Foco have an entire area of the house to themselves, with their two bedrooms located off of their own private common room. Photo by Melissa Oivanki.
- The upstairs of Rosie Fontenot's playhouse features a dress-up space complete with a toddler-size mannequin to display her favorite costume. Photo by Lily LaGrange.
- This kids' bathroom designed by Ashley Gilbreath provides a touch of whimsy with a bead-outlined mirror. Photo by Laurey Glen.
- Subtle touches like ducks and animal hides give the feeling of the outdoors while maintaining a chic overall look in this boy's room. Photo by Melissa Oivanki.
- Paul Cancienne created a locker-style mudroom for the Foco family to store backpacks, shoes and more. Photo by Melissa Oivanki.
- A nook lined with salvaged wood provides a hideaway for Rett Gilbreath, son of designer Ashley Gilbreath. Photo by Laurey Glen.
