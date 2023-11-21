These colorful baubles from The Foyer keep the season bright. Photo courtesy The Foyer.

Ornament finds to make the season bright

Christmas trees have come a long way from simple red and green baubles. Where simplicity used to reign supreme, there’s now everything from Ashley Longshore’s iconic astronauts, or even a golden Croc adorning trees around town.

With so many ultra-specific ornament options, they make a great gift for anyone on your list. So add a little sparkle to the trees of your friends and family members with the below picks from local shops.

This retro Christmas cruiser from Baubles by Bella Bella could make an easy gift for an old soul.

An oyster shell with blue and white chinoiserie could work for just about any Southerner. Shop these locally at March by Shane Griffin Designs.

For the girly girl in your life, pink is the way to go. There’s an assortment of Barbie-approved Christmas decorations at Mint.

 

Do you know someone with a gold-filled Christmas tree or home décor? These handmade ornaments by Celeste Valluzzo Designs at The Foyer are a great find.

These limited edition Ashley Longshore ornaments would add some serious flare to anyone’s tree. Instead of hiding it away when the holiday season passes, place it on a bookshelf so it can be on display year-round.

 

If an ornament won’t work, top everyone else with a colorful star from Red Onion.

