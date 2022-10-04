Check out these local fall and Halloween decor picks to embrace the new season

Leaves are falling, temperatures are dropping, and pumpkin spice lattes are back. It’s officially fall. And even if Baton Rouge may not see as dramatic a change in color as our northern neighbors, there’s still plenty of reasons to bring cozy, autumnal décor into your home. Keep reading to see what local businesses have in store for this year’s decorative harvest.

Not quite ready to tuck away the vibrant tones of summer? These rainbow pumpkins from HighlandSide make for a festive piece of transitional décor. The tiny papier-mâché gourds come in nine colors ranging from bright coral to deep navy, and will suit multiple color palettes.

Halloween is quickly approaching, and if you’re looking to add some realistic spookiness to your home ahead of the holiday, look no further than these lava skulls from The Foyer. They’re designed to withstand the high heat of the fireplace and create a truly chilling scene, but they also look great displayed anywhere else that needs a macabre touch.

Want to embrace the season but still maintain your minimalist aesthetic? Try bringing an autumnal touch to your meals with these plates from The Royal Standard. Each features a classic white-on-white embossed pumpkin design that will impress Thanksgiving guests and everyday diners alike.

LD Linens and Décor knows that we love a good charcuterie board for keeping guests snacking. These coffin-shaped cracker dishes come complete with their own ghoulish occupants: rolled napkins adorned with skeletons and mummies. Who says Halloween décor can’t be both frightening and functional?

These feathered pumpkins from Texture immediately caught our eye. Orange, brown and yellow feathers create a natural, one-of-a-kind pattern on the surface, and the wooden stem adds a harvest day touch to these decorative gourds.

