Local artist Laura Welch Taylor shares the story behind her signature painted pumpkins

The first painted pumpkin to leave Laura Welch Taylor’s Hollydays booth in 2013 was a flip on the ordinary plastic fall prop. Taylor was a recent grad from LSU College of Art and Design living on her own for the first time. In search of a career as a full-time artist, as well as for fall décor that spoke to her personal style, she found instant success in painting pumpkins.

“I was on the hunt for fall decor that I loved, but nothing was ever perfect for me,” says Taylor. “So I painted my own pumpkins. They were a huge hit at my Hollydays booth that year and have been every year since!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L A U R A W. T A Y L O R (@laurawelchtaylor)

While the popularity of her trademark pumpkins has remained constant since their debut, they have come a long way from their humble plastic beginnings. Since moving into her current studio space in 2019, Taylor has fulfilled a lifelong dream of owning a kiln and creating her own ceramics. Now, each LWT pumpkin she hand-paints and glazes is a ceramic masterpiece able to stand the test of time.

“So much of my personal style as an artist has developed through finding what I want for my own home and creating something that brings me joy,” says Taylor. “For the last eight years, I have been able to sell all the pumpkins I am able to paint. I am so thankful for that!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L A U R A W. T A Y L O R (@laurawelchtaylor)

Drawing inspiration from her mother’s ginger jars, a longtime love of leopard print, and a passion for ceramics, each of Taylor’s pumpkins features a hand-painted design that makes the seasonal decorations double as works of art. From traditional blue floral to festive black leopard, each pumpkin fits seamlessly into the design of living rooms, kitchens and even dining rooms, as they act as the ideal addition to a fall tablescape.

“I think their uniqueness celebrates the season while beautifully enhancing your home’s interiors.” explains Taylor. “They are something not offered on the market, and they’re made even more special when it’s done by a local artist.”

Lauren Welch Taylor’s pumpkins are available for purchase on her website. Residents in the Baton Rouge area can opt for local pickup.