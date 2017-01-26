LaHouse’s ‘Cozy Technology’ event aims to help homeowners ward off the chill

Baby, it’s cold outside–well, it is today, but let’s face it, we’ll be back in the 70s by Tuesday. Even in a region where winter doesn’t always mean bundling up and lighting fireplaces, it’s still important to find ways to help our homes keep up with the ever-changing winter temperatures. And the LSU AgCenter is here to help.

The AgCenter’s LaHouse Resource Center will host an open house on “cozy technology” this Saturday, January 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. LaHouse is a high-performance demonstration home located on Gourrier Road on LSU’s campus. This event aims to help teach homeowners how to keep their houses comfortable even in cold weather without raising utility bills.

Beyond lowering utility prices, there will be information on other common winter health hazards found in Louisiana homes, like carbon monoxide poisoning. Low-level CO poisoning can come from various heating devices in Louisiana homes and is known to cause flu-like symptoms.

“Cozy tech is a term we like to use for strategies and features that provide warm, cozy comfort in winter with less energy and low heating bills,” LaHouse director Claudette Reichel says on the AgCenter website, ” and you don’t need to sacrifice health and safety to get comfort!”

Admission is free, but the AgCenter is requesting a donation of $5 per adult to support future educational programming and exhibits.