A kitchen renovation that effortlessly combines old and new

Behind many Baton Rouge home renovations is a strong foundation with a rich history. Ty Larkins, owner of Ty Larkins Interiors, likes to embrace a home’s past, adding seamless alterations that register as original to the house. His recent project, a Garden District kitchen, preserves the character of the early 1900s home while giving it some modern flare.

This moody space was formerly a narrow galley kitchen with a 1980s sunroom addition and porch, which was closed in by the homeowners. To match the existing vibe of the home, Larkins took the space down to the studs and designed dark bronze paneled walls to compliment the mahogany walls in other parts of the home. The renovation also features a crystal chandelier, which first dangled from the ceiling of the home’s formal dining room and is believed to be original.

“There are so many elements of this room that make it unique,” Larkins says, “like the bleached wood floors paired with dark glossy walls, the modern upholstery paired with old-school crystal chandelier, and interesting art where you would least expect it.”

