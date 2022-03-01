John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s Nolita penthouse takes on modern, masculine style

With the “All of Me” singer John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen spending most of their time in California, the pair has decided to drop their previous plans to combine their two penthouse units in Manhattan’s Nolita neighborhood and put them both on the market for a whopping $18 million instead.

If combined, Legend and Teigen’s two penthouse units would include 6,164 square feet with six bedrooms and seven baths. With large windows, a bar area with backlit marble, a three-sided fireplace and a landscaped roof terrace with its own irrigation system and grill, these urban-meets-rustic penthouses are already showstoppers.

To get a local expert’s take on these celebs’ style, we reached out to Kenneth Brown of Kenneth Brown Design.

Hover over the below picture to read Brown’s thoughts about the couple’s living room and to get his design advice inspired by this space, and scroll down to see more of Teigen and Legend’s home: