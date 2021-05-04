No room is quite the same in Jimmy Fallon’s eccentric New York penthouse

Television host Jimmy Fallon’s New York penthouse has just as much personality as the comedian himself. Located in Manhattan’s historic Gramercy Park neighborhood, the whimsical, multi-story residence is composed of four separate units—the result of a decade’s work by Fallon and his film producer wife, Nancy Juvonen. Recently listed for $15 million, the 5,000-square-foot penthouse features six bedrooms and five full baths among the many other quirky spaces.

While the Fallons showcase their own person style with eccentric artwork, wallpaper and treasures from across the world, the home is filled with interesting combinations of color, pattern and texture that can be replicated in any local home. Aside from the situational aspects of the Manhattan penthouse, there are still several ways local homeowners can implement a multi-faceted feel in their houses.

Diving into the unorthodox design of the colorful kitchen, we talked to local designer Erin Mixson of Erin Mixson Interiors to learn which elements she finds especially inspiration-worthy.

See Mixson’s tips alongside more rooms from Fallon’s eclectic penthouse below:

• Your eye is immediately drawn to the colorful, Sputnik-like light fixtures. These are readily-available nowadays in a more updated version. You see them a lot in all-brass or a mixture of brass and glass. They chose to make those the focal point of the room.

• He also used a piece of furniture as an island. A customer could have a piece of furniture made that functions as an island with drawer storage as needed. I am often incorporating furniture-like islands to break up the monotony of standard cabinets.

• People are starting to lean toward a lack of upper cabinets so the kitchen feels more open and less like a traditional kitchen. He used a very eclectic mixture of artwork and objects as wall décor and a variety of vintage cabinets. These could be used as storage in place of traditional cabinetry.

• He also mixes a lot of wood tones. The wood flooring, cabinets and island give the kitchen a richer look and grounds the space with a natural tone.

• For barstools, it is super easy to pick a vibrant pop of color in a faux leather or vinyl to add another accent.