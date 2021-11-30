This year’s Ivy House Designer Showhome marries holiday cheer with elevated design

Red ribbons adorn each window of this year’s Ivy House Designer Showhome, presenting the English-inspired abode to the public like a gift under the Christmas tree. Far from store bought, this present represents the blood, sweat and tears of Ivy Residential Concepts owners Vincent and Jewel Centanni. And after months of work and countless hours of preparation, this second annual exhibition will officially be unveiled—or unwrapped, if you will—on December 3, when the home opens for the first official day of public viewing.

“There have been so many crazy challenges with material and supply chain issues,” explains Jewel. “But looking at it now, it was worth all the weekends, late nights and pivoting that we had to do.”

Designed by Andy McDonald Design and tucked into the Bocage neighborhood, the home is, at least through December 19 when the event concludes, a canvas for 12 Louisiana designers. Working with the finishes chosen by the Centannis, the decorators have transformed 15 of the spaces, from each of its five bedrooms to a wine room to a veranda, to reflect the home’s potential, as well as their own personal styles.

“And this year we have the holiday element, which adds a whole other layer for people to see and get excited about,” Jewel says. “Each of the designers were in charge of the holiday decorations in their own rooms, so people can expect to see a variation of takes.”

It’s not all wreaths and ribbons, though. The event is also a fundraiser for Basket of Hope Louisiana, a nonprofit that caters to children diagnosed with life-threatening illnesses and their families by offering gifts and encouragement. A portion of ticket sales will benefit the charity, and attendees can learn more about the organization during their home tours.

“We love to have that philanthropic element, and it goes along perfectly with the holidays,” Jewel says. “I can’t wait for people to see everything this house has in store.”

The Ivy House Designer Showhome, located at 3170 Conway Dr., will be open to guests December 3-5, 10-12 and 17-19. Tickets are available at liveivy.com/showhome.