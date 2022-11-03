These hostess gifts will make you a welcome guest this holiday season

Though our shining faces are usually more than enough to make any holiday gathering merry and bright, arriving at a party with a small gift in hand can lend an extra sparkle of gratitude toward the host. Whether dishwares, trinkets or treats, a little something can go a long way.

Here are some of the small but gracious gifts we found around town:

Hunt Slonem’s art pops up (or should we say hops up?) frequently in the homes within inRegister’s pages, but plenty more bedsides, coffee tables or entryway buffets could appreciate the whimsical touch offered by these small bunny-themed portrait plates available at The Queen Bee.

Christmas tree farms aside, natural evergreen foliage isn’t exactly a common sight in the deciduous flatlands of Louisiana, so we can understand why the popular “Frasier Fir” Thyme candles sell out each year at Maison Greige. Arrive with this festive scent in hand (or those of other seasonal candles), and a winter wonderland trails behind you.

One good party begets another, and these pinecone vase fillers doubling as place card holders from The Royal Standard might be just the thing a hostess needs before arranging her next get-together—and she’ll have you to thank for the thoughtful, fall-friendly detail.

We like to think of a bar towel as a potential work of art, whether draped over an oven handle or laid neatly by the sink. Either way, a hostess could always use more of these for sopping up spills, bringing a holiday roast out of the oven, or even laying over a bread basket. Peregrin’s Home Store offers several to choose from.

Holiday parties often call for a plethora of drinks, from the buzzy hot toddy variety to rich hot chocolates, coffees and teas. With the fall season still going strong, these multicolored pumpkin stir sticks from Basel’s Market are a surefire way to mix things up.

Save the wrapping paper for Christmas Day—the prepackaged jam boxes from Grinning Jupiter Jammery are among the already adorable culinary gifts available at Local Supply, with a multitude of flavors selected for a festive tasting spree.

