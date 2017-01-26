Home and Remodeling Show comes to Lamar Dixon

Wondering what’s trending in indoor and outdoor home decor? A host of home design pros will gather this weekend to demonstrate their wares and answer questions at The Home and Remodeling Show of Greater Baton Rouge at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales.

This show will feature products and services for interior and exterior home projects, including the latest in kitchens, bathrooms, appliances, siding and more. More than 30 food vendors will also be present as part of the Ralph’s Markets Food Fest, happening at the same time as the home show. There will be free samples, coupons and recipes available .

The show will be held 10 a.m.to 5 p.m. on both Saturday, January 28, and Sunday, January 29. Regular admission is $6 for adults; children 12 and under enter free. Receive two free tickets to the show if you spend $25 at an Ralph’s Market from now until Saturday, January 28.