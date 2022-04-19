Rich colors, masculine touches are the top trends at High Point Market

High Point Market is regarded as one of the largest home furnishing shows in the world. Thanks to Dan Bergeron of McMillin Interiors, we were able to gain the inside scoop without having to make the trip to High Point, North Carolina. And with more than 12 million square feet of showrooms to explore, there was a lot to see.

Bergeron’s team spotted a few common themes among more than 2,000 exhibitors. “I think the biggest thing we were seeing was just so much more color,” Bergeron says. “Overall the vibe was much more masculine with nods to a more traditional style alongside black, dark green, deep blue and a lot of moody fabrics. It seemed to almost be like they all talked in the background to coordinate. We really anticipate that traditional style to make a comeback soon.”

So what’s the takeaway? Bergeron recommends incorporating elements of traditional style slowly back into your décor. “On a small scale, interjecting pillows or an accent chair with those moody colors and interesting fabrics can really be the perfect first step,” Bergeron says. “Slowly picking up antiques here and there and adding them to your room can start to make your space feel a bit more traditional.”

