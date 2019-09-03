Hidden gems: Memorable homes from inRegister’s pages

Like the wrapping on a present, what is visible of a home from the street is often beautiful and always intriguing. It may be ornate and formal, refined and classic, or sleek and streamlined. But who receives a gift and stops at the pretty paper, never to discover what’s inside? That’s where the real treasure is. And that’s what inRegister has sought to unwrap for its readers over the past three decades of stories on some of the city’s most unique homes.

By welcoming readers inside their most private domains, the Baton Rouge homeowners spotlighted in our pages have shared the unique paths that brought them to the places they fill with their own lifetimes’ worth of treasures. In the gallery below, we’ve selected some of our favorite images from these houses—images that reveal curated styles that stand the test of time. Click on each photo for a closer look. This is one present worth tearing into!