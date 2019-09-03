Hidden gems: Memorable homes from inRegister’s pages

Like the wrapping on a present, what is visible of a home from the street is often beautiful and always intriguing. It may be ornate and formal, refined and classic, or sleek and streamlined. But who receives a gift and stops at the pretty paper, never to discover what’s inside? That’s where the real treasure is. And that’s what inRegister has sought to unwrap for its readers over the past three decades of stories on some of the city’s most unique homes.
By welcoming readers inside their most private domains, the Baton Rouge homeowners spotlighted in our pages have shared the unique paths that brought them to the places they fill with their own lifetimes’ worth of treasures. In the gallery below, we’ve selected some of our favorite images from these houses—images that reveal curated styles that stand the test of time. Click on each photo for a closer look. This is one present worth tearing into!
- The foyer of this home in The Preserve at Harveston sets a classic tone with details including a 19th-century French walnut chest and grasscloth-covered walls. Design by Nolan-Kimble Interiors. Photo by Melissa Oivanki.
- Living room meets library in this neutral-hued space. A blend of classic and contemporary design details includes a crystal chandelier and painted beams at the ceiling along with a 9-foot-long custom sofa and a low-slung coffee table. Design by Ty Larkins. Photo by Chad Chenier.
- A velvet-upholstered French sofa and a patterned settee bring the colors of the landscape inside this Country Club of Louisiana home. Arched double doors lead from this living room out to the backyard overlooking the golf course. Photo by Melissa Oivanki.
- A former dining room was transformed into this TV room, which features dramatic black walls and black doors. A collection of unique accent pieces includes an elephant stool from a 1930s circus that now sits below the coffee table. Design by Kenneth Brown and architect Mike Sullivan. Photo by Christopher Luker.
- Black-painted built-in bookshelves and a Dalmatian painting by Libby Johnson make a strong impact on the fireplace wall of this newly built Garden District cottage. Photo by Melissa Oivanki.
- Designer spins on classic materials make this kitchen sing. A backsplash composed of irregular glossy subway tiles crafted in England extends to the ceiling, while countertops display a combo of white rhino marble and mushroom-hued quartzite. Design by By Design Interiors, Onsite Design and Telich Custom Homes. Photo by Melissa Oivanki.
- Walnut cabinets streamline the kitchen in this spacious downtown townhouse, while a mirrored column offers support without interrupting the sightlines of the open floor plan. An adjacent wine cellar is enclosed in glass. Design by The Design Studio. Photo by Marianna Massey.
- This remodeled kitchen, part of a 1940s-built cottage in the Hundred Oaks Park neighborhood, features marble waterfall countertops and gilt-accented cabinetry. Not visible is a second island that provides additional prep and entertaining space. Design by Shannon Mahon Interiors. Photo by Melissa Oivanki.
- Beyond a brick archway in this renovated University Acres home is a functional bar area complete with wine storage in the upper cabinetry and a cooler and ice maker below. Design by Anne McCanless. Photo by Melissa Oivanki.
- In this breakfast room redo, the existing table was painted and surrounded by new chairs upholstered in easy-care Crypton fabric. A contemporary light fixture mimics the geometric design of the new draperies. Design by Rachel Cannon. Photo by Jessie Preza.
- Tucked into a late-1800s Spanish Town home, this dining room juxtaposes the pale shade of a 9-foot-tall pine-framed mirror with a black-bordered round dining table. Underfoot is a stylized mat created by artist Sally Conklin. Design by Ty Larkins. Photo by Chipper Hatter.
- A collection of vibrant pop art pieces by artist and architect Ken Tate disrupts the black-and-white palette in the dining room of this contemporary new home in Old Goodwood. The lacquered finish on the chrome pedestal dining table is designed to stand up to an active family. Design by Monochrome and The Front Door Design Studio. Photo by Melissa Oivanki.
- With its built-in gas grill and two tables surrounded by chairs upholstered in durable indoor/outdoor fabric, this sunroom is rugged and ready for parties. A sliding door system opens wide to the rear patio so that this space can function as an outdoor or indoor room. Design by Karen Giffel. Photo by Chipper Hatter.
- The classically styled study in this renovated Walnut Hills home is painted in a cozy dark shade on walls, trim and cabinetry. A wall of built-in shelving, illuminated by directional brass sconces, houses mementos as well as reading materials. Design by Dixon Smith Interiors. Photo by Melissa Oivanki.
- The redesigned master bedroom in this ranch-style home in Bocage is a serene midcentury-inspired retreat with layers of texture and select punches of vibrant color. Design by Claire Major. Photo by Melissa Oivanki.
- The second of two master bedrooms in this University Lake-facing home, this space embraces the homeowners’ love of classic blue and white but with modern touches including a gold-accented geometric bookshelf that holds old pottery pieces. Design by McMillin Interiors. Photo by Melissa Oivanki.
- Formal monograms on appliqué shams by Matouk Linens take center stage in this soothing bedroom scene. The symmetry is completed by pairs of tall Asian-inspired botanical artworks, curvaceous white lamps, and gilded chests. Design by Erin Mixson. Photo by Chad Chenier.
- During the renovation of a 30-year-old home in the Country Club of Louisiana, three spare bedrooms on the ground floor were transformed into a new master suite that includes this spacious master bathroom connected to a private laundry area. Design by Erin Tew. Photo by Melissa Oivanki.
- A free-floating tub pairs well with a sleek fireplace in this master bath in a contemporary-style home in The Settlement at Willow Grove. Design by Kenneth Brown. Photo copyright Kenneth Brown.
- Dramatic arches and low-slung columns make the most of this outdoor seating area near the pool at a Country Club of Louisiana home. This space is decorated with a mix of old-world and contemporary casual furnishings and accent pieces. Design by Envy Interiors. Photo by Melissa Oivanki.
- Suspended from a beadboard ceiling, an oversized hammered brass domed pendant fixture gives an unexpectedly glam touch to this back porch. Design by Shannon Mahon Interiors. Photo by Melissa Oivanki.
- This 12-foot-deep balcony on a new Greek Revival-style home on University Lake was designed for watching the sun set over the water from seating areas at both ends. Design by McMillin Interiors. Photo by Melissa Oivanki.
There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!