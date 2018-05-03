Great estates: Luxury homes at the top of the local market

22111 Rabbit Run – $3.95 million

Within the Walls: An Al Jones custom-designed gem, this luxury home welcomes visitors with a spiral staircase with hand-forged wrought-iron railings. The airy interior rooms are filled with natural light and 360-degree views. Interesting details include French fieldstone floors shipped from France, handpicked old cypress beams and doors, and four masonry fireplaces. The oversized kitchen has a marble island and butler’s area with separate pantries for pots, pans, food and china.

Lay of the Land: With over 13 acres, this property offers a spacious escape only a short drive from the hustle and bustle of the city. The landscape, designed and installed by Eduardo Jenkins, offers two ponds and a lake alongside a fenced-in area for horses. Closer to the home, formal gardens are accented with antique fountains and water features as well as a pool and outdoor kitchen grilling area.

Contact: Ruthie Golden, 225-413-8594

By the Numbers:

4 bedrooms

5 bathrooms

1 half bath

9,300 square feet

19421 N. Muirfield Circle – $2.999 million

Within the Walls: This Country Club of Louisiana home recently underwent extensive renovations and boasts a new master bath and closet area as well as a new upstairs family room with an office/study. The Louisiana-style home has high ceilings, painted brick floors, exposed wooden beams, and marble features throughout. The master suite features its own den, full kitchen and spa-like master bath and closet area.

Lay of the Land: Sitting right at the waterfront with a luxury pool to match, the home is ideal for outdoor entertaining or simply enjoying the views. The expansive brick patio is adorned with a fountain.

Contact: Ruthie Golden, 225-413-8594

By the Numbers:

4 bedrooms

5 bathrooms

1 half bath

7,550 square feet

2 Oak Alley – $2.495 million

Within the Walls: This home designed by A. Hays Town and built by Sonny Town in the Louisiana colonial style has been featured in Southern Living magazine. The large entrance foyer impresses with 10 1/2-foot ceilings and antique pine floors. Throughout the house, imported stone, white plaster and old wood offer south Louisiana charm. Enjoy the serenity of a library with a fireplace and 200-year-old Portuguese pine doors and the luxury of a personal workout room on the third floor.

Lay of the Land: This home is framed by live oaks and magnolias leading up to a deep front porch with plaster columns. In the back is a New Orleans-style enclosed courtyard with a fountain accented with antique roses in the garden. A lighted saltwater gunite pool and outdoor kitchen offer plenty of opportunities to entertain, and the Buzz Off mosquito repellant system ensures comfort even in the thick of the summer.

Contact: Joy Gremillion, 225-921-2813

By the Numbers:

5 bedrooms

5 bathrooms

2 half baths

6,321 square feet

19119 S. Augusta Dr. – $2.295 million

Within the Walls: This modern home designed by Tommy Cockfield and built by Rob Babb promises practicality with its clean style and family-friendly floor plan. Exposed brick walls meet pine floors and beams throughout the interior. Special features include a wine room, private study and large recreation room with a full bath.

Lay of the Land: A slate hardscape courtyard includes a small fish pool leading to a swimming pool and spa. The outdoor kitchen area is cozy with a fireplace and full cooking station, complete with a refrigerator and sink.

Contact: Quita Cutrer, 225-752-3100

By the Numbers:

5 bedrooms

5 bathrooms

2 half baths

6,472 square feet

17411 W. Muirfield Dr. – $1.975 million

Within the Walls: This custom-built Mediterranean-style home in the Country Club of Louisiana welcomes visitors with high ceilings and ornate chandeliers. The gourmet kitchen is stocked with double dishwashers, an oversize pantry and quartzite countertops. The master bedroom features a fireplace and workout area.

Lay of the Land: Head out back for a cabana escape complete with outdoor speakers, a Jacuzzi, a gunite heated saltwater pool, a decorative sandpit and fireplaces. The stone-lined garden is perfect for growing seasonal herbs and vegetables.

Contact: Timothy B. Houk, 225-663-1875

By the Numbers:

5 bedrooms

5 bathrooms

1 half bath

5,645 square feet

4911 Claycut Rd. – $1.95 million

Within the Walls: This classic home features details including true parquet flooring, an antique-style stairway in the entrance foyer, and spacious living areas with floor-to-ceiling windows. Designed for natural lighting and interaction with the gardens, even the master bathtub is set in an enclave of windows with a view of the courtyard. The airy kitchen is connected to the formal dining room by a butler’s pantry.

Lay of the Land: Secluded by live oaks and flowering trees, this home in Capital Heights gives the illusion of being a natural extension of the landscape. The rear courtyard is painted by flowering plants and blooming azaleas and is designed to be enjoyed from the gazebo and pool area. The home also includes a separate cottage complete with a living room, bedroom, kitchen and bath.

Contact: Ann Mullins, 225-281-1724

By the Numbers:

4 bedrooms

6 bathrooms

5,788 square feet

9770 Highland Rd. – $1.9 million

Within the Walls: This home combines minimalism with drama to create contemporary spaces. It was featured in Dwell magazine in 2016 and features a skylight and walls of windows. The interaction of quartz, stainless steel and wood create clean and cozy lines, and the master suite is more 1,000 square feet in size.

Lay of the Land: This 4.2-acre property draws its personality from a combination of Southern staples and modern aesthetics. The century-old live oak in the front yard and a pecan tree in the backyard are combined with three types of bamboo. Built on ideals of sustainability, the home also incorporates a barn, a chicken coop and a bee farm, along with a stocked private pond.

Contact: Lisa Landers, 225-921-5056

By the Numbers:

5 bedrooms

4 bathrooms

1 half bath

4,959 square feet

19210 S. Lakeway – $1.799 million

Within the Walls: This home in the Country Club of Louisiana designed by Jairo Leon boasts travertine and wood flooring, vaulted ceilings and a whitewashed interior. Enjoy a private courtyard right outside the downstairs master suite and a master bath with a 6-foot soaker tub and shower with 10-jet hydro massage system and a lighted waterfall. Other features include a wine cellar, a home library and a mirror-walled home gym.

Lay of the Land: Unique to the area, this property resides on a large, sloping corner lot that allows for privacy. The lushly landscaped backyard features an outdoor living area and gunite pool.

Contact: Libby Peak, 225-752-3100

By the Numbers:

4 bedrooms

4 bathrooms

1 half bath

4,797 square feet

18916 Lake Harbour Ave. – $1.75 million

Within the Walls: Enter through this Andy McDowell custom home’s handmade old cypress doors from Nottoway Plantation and into the grand foyer. Antique brick floors alternate with antique heart of pine throughout the interior. Exposed cypress beams and brick archways make this a classic Acadian abode, elevated by a gourmet kitchen and a master suite with a sitting area. In addition, the home includes an arts and crafts studio, a media room and a mirrored ballet area.

Lay of the Land: An outside stairway gives easy access to the balcony that overlooks the front yard with live oak trees and Eduardo Jenkins landscaping. In the back, a fenced and terraced area includes a heated pool and spa alongside an outdoor kitchen, all overlooking the waterscape beyond, as well as a helipad.

Contact: Pat Wattam, 225-298-6900

By the Numbers:

4 bedrooms

6 bathrooms

2 half baths

6,828 square feet