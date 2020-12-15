From ‘The Network’: Mary Bryant Smith’s decades-long career in interior design

In the time of shoulder pads, power suits and oversized blazers, Mary Bryant Smith was making a name for herself by establishing her interior design firm, M.B. Smith Design. Embodying the demands of modern womanhood by working full-time as an interior designer and as a mother of three, Bryant Smith’s career flourished over the years by word of mouth and referrals.

For those embarking on a career in interior design, Bryant Smith can provide a wealth of wisdom to bestow. Next on her horizon? Partnering with a longstanding client’s son to embark on a project to transform two Victorian homes into boutique hotels in North Carolina.

