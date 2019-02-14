From the February issue: Fresh features for a classic Louisiana-style home

This spring season is all about parting with the old and welcoming the new. For Brenda Phillips and her husband Danny, that meant revamping the classic Country Club of Louisiana home where they have lived for eight years.

“The house was just dated,” says Phillips. “It felt really dark. I wanted to make it a little more modern but to still be able to incorporate some of our antique pieces.”

Phillips entrusted her friend Marsha Baker of Envy Interiors and builder Todd Normand of Bernhard Normand Construction with the renovation. The team reimagined the home by reworking the original framework, allowing more natural light to enter the home, and giving each space a lighter feel with white paint, allowing the natural wood finishes to shine.

“We had a great time working together,” Baker says. “The goal was to update everything while keeping the overall style class. In the end, the mix of old and new was the perfect combination for a modern yet warm and inviting home.”

Click here to read more about this featured renovation in this month’s issue of inRegister, available on newsstands now.