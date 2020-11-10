From the November issue: Details shine in a Santa Maria home

Like the warm glow cast by Tiger Stadium on a Louisiana Saturday night, the lighting in Liz and Chip Pierrotti’s home hints at the the good times to be had within. After establishing roots in their Santa Maria neighborhood 16 years ago, Liz and Chip’s French country design—with its dark finishes—was beckoning for some brightening up. And interior designer Karen Giffel was equipped with a shining vision that would illuminate and enhance the existing beauty of the Pierrottis’ home.

The two passions of the Pierrotti family—LSU football and cooking—shine through as Giffel’s design flows seamlessly throughout the house, creating spaces ideal for entertaining while maintaining a balance of light and warm elements.

