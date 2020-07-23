Designer tip: Versatile holiday décor with Fig & Dove

The holidays are the most magical–and hectic–time of year. Decking the halls and trimming the tree tend to take a backseat to gift giving and party planning. Though it may be too early to know what everyone will have on their wishlist this year, it’s certainly not premature to start planning your holiday decor.

“Christmas decorations should feel versatile enough to fill your home with joy for longer than just the month of December,” says interior designer Colleen Waguespack of Fig & Dove. “I like to stock up on beautiful vessels—like a glass bowl, or one of our ruffle melamine pieces that look good empty, but are even more festive when filled with ornaments.”

Think versatility for your exterior holiday decor as well. Boxwood wreaths can be adorned according to each season and provide a warm welcome for guests all year round. For the holidays, Waguespack suggests adding iridescent acrylic doves for a special bit of whimsy.

For some families, holiday decorations are a tradition in themselves. “Consider investing in heirloom stockings and tree skirts that your kids can take with them once they’ve grown and start creating traditions of their own,” says Waguespack. “Start looking around your home at the colors, fabrics and fonts that you gravitate toward before the Christmas rush so that your stockings and tree skirts are ready long before the tree arrives.”

