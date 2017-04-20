Designer tip: Tiffani Stutzman on creating a restful bedroom

In this busy, hectic world, your bedroom should be a peaceful and relaxing place, says interior decorator Tiffani Stutzman.

“When designing a soothing bedroom, the number-one driver in creating a calming ambience is color,” Stutzman says. “Choose a darker paint color to create a serene environment, a signal to your mind that it’s time to start winding down. Both warm and cool shades will work, as long as they are on the darker end of the spectrum.”

Stutzman recommends the use of charcoal gray, chocolate brown, or dark navy paint to create a space that inspires the mind and body to unwind and recharge.

“Lighting is also key to creating a restful bedroom,” she says. “Make sure to include bedside lamps that emit a softer light. Also, try to place overhead lighting on a dimmer switch to help create a tranquil environment.”

