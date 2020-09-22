Designer tip: Shannon Mahon on taking risks in the powder room

A powder room need not be just a tucked-away space where guests can go to “freshen up.” This small room can offer a big opportunity to take risks and showcase beautiful designs you may not want to commit to in a larger space. We recently spoke with Shannon Mahon of Shannon Mahon Interiors on what she looks for when designing a powder room.

Mahon’s team is all for using wallpaper, floor-to-ceiling tile or a combination of both. “These small spaces create the opportunity to do something bold and create a wow factor,” says Mahon.

Fixtures are another way to add flair to a small room, she says. “Mixing finishes and textures will help to create a unique space that’s welcoming for any guest,” explains Mahon.

In home design, a powder room shouldn’t be regarded as an afterthought. Instead, as Mahon notes, it should be seen as a chance to catch the eye in a fresh way. So, since we’re all spending more time in our home’s smallest room for our endless daily handwashes, why not amp up the style and make it a space to remember?

