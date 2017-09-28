Designer tip: Lisa Gilly on keeping things cozy

It might not seem like it at the moment, but cold weather is coming. And when it gets cool outside, you’ll want it to be warm inside. “There is nothing better than snuggling up in your bed on a cold, rainy day,” says Lisa Gilly, owner of LD Linens & Decor. If you agree, now is the perfect time to redesign your bedroom into a frost-proof haven. “It’s a new season for bedding, and, this time of year, it needs to be comfy and cozy!”

Gilly promises that the perfect bedroom begins with the perfect bedding. “We usually start with our favorite Pine Cone Hill silken solid sheets. These sheets are luxurious and come in a variety of colors. Next, we typically use our in-house-designed Josephine all-in-one duvet/coverlet as a basic piece,” says Gilly. The Josephine duvet, in addition to being 100% linen and machine washable, has a 30-inch gathered drop and split corners, which make it look full and luxurious. Add accessories to complete the look. “It is so important to layer different textures, especially using faux furs, to create a warm winter look.”

But don’t forget the bed! “A major design element is the choice of bed used in the bedroom,” says Gilly. “It’s often hard to fill a space with the super-large master bedrooms that are being built today.” A small bed in a large space makes it difficult to achieve that warm and welcoming space you’re after for the icy nights ahead.

