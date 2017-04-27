Designer tip: Karen Giffel on the power of pillows

When a room starts to look a little dowdy—maybe the seasons have changed and darker colors look drab, or the texture feels too heavy for summer heat—interior designer Karen Giffel likes to recommend a simple solution: just change up the pillows.

“But with all of the choices available, how do you choose the ones that complete your project and make a statement?” she says. “I always consider pillows as a ‘cohesive art option’ for the room, as well as an affordable option to change the color palette. Always consider scale, pattern, shape, style and filling—I personally specify feather filling for my clients. Shape and size should be taken into account depending on use–for instance, whether you want to use pillows for back or neck support or for purely aesthetic reasons. With regard to pattern and color, don’t be afraid to mix patterns, but make sure they have at least one color in common. And last but not least, remember the overall style; if properly designed, a hint of modern can easily mix with a traditional/classic setting.”

To learn more about Giffel and her work, visit kfginteriors.com.