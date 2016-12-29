Designer tip: Karen Giffel on her favorite design items of 2016

A difficult year may be coming to an end, but that doesn’t mean there’s no room for celebration. For the last few days of 2016, interior designer Karen Giffel is rounding up on her Facebook page some of her favorite home items of the year, showcasing some of the year’s best tiles, fabrics and furniture that helped turn mundane spaces into inspired designs everywhere.

“One of my favorites is this Halcyon Large Linear Pendant from Kelly Wearstler Inc.,” she says. “The 12-light fixture is composed of hand-selected solid natural quartz stones and a sculptural, burnished brass frame. It’s graceful yet edgy, and I think its subtle refinement and soulful sense of cool adds spirit and dimension to any space. Basically, it’s the perfect mix of architectural and raw elements, and lends the drama that I like to create in a space. It can also be used in multiple areas, like over a kitchen island or a master bath tub.”

To see more of Giffel’s favorites from 2016, check out her Facebook page.