Designer tip: June Jackson on window treatment tricks

Window treatments seem like a necessary addition to a classic Southern home, adding style, beauty and function, but they can also be one of the most challenging aspects of any interior decorating project, says Echelon Designs owner June Jackson.

“In this living room [above], for example, the client needed privacy since the windows face the street, but she didn’t want to darken the room,” Jackson says.

The solution? Leaving the top windows drape-free, to let in some light. “Bringing the draperies up to the ceiling added drama to the room and accentuated the ceiling height at the same time,” says Jackson. “Avoiding busy patterns also helped with light and height in the room.”

Instead, she says, try using fabrics with different textures—not loud, look-at-me colors—to add interest to a room.

