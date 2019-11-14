Designer tip: Home for the holidays with Shannon Mahon

Whether you’re still recovering from Halloween or you’ve already watched Elf 10 times, it’s time to face the Christmas music: the holidays have arrived. Cue the Michael Bublé Christmas album.

The holidays are about gathering with loved ones. Regardless if that means eating Thanksgiving dinner at Grandma’s house or catching up with friends at an annual Christmas party, the holidays bring people together under one roof. So what’s the best thing to do when that roof is yours? How does one avoid pulling a Clark Griswold? Luckily, Shannon Mahon of Mint and Shannon Mahon Interiors gifted us some holiday hosting tips to ensure your home is guest ready.

First step: Welcome guests with seasonal scents, festive music, decorations galore and, of course, plenty of food and drinks.

“Before guests arrive, I always make sure have the house in full Christmas swing,” Mahon says. “The tree is up and decorated, fresh garland hung, Christmas music on repeat, and a huge pot of homemade gumbo on the stove! It’s our family tradition to make my dad’s gumbo every Christmas.”

Peppermint martinis, anyone? It’s one of Mahon’s go-to Christmas drinks. Along with keeping your guests’ plates full, she also recommends keeping a stocked bar during the holiday celebrations. For dessert, she leaves the milk and cookies business to the big man in red and keeps family favorites in mind.

“I always make sure to have one of my mom’s famous rum cakes in the oven,” she says. “It’s everyone’s favorite.”

To create a cozy and welcoming vibe, Mahon recommends fresh garland and oversized holiday decor to make a statement, in addition to a twinkling Christmas tree and burning fireplace. Last but certainly not least, an upbeat, holiday playlists are essential to ensure a merry time.

“Invite some guests over, turn on the fire, pour a drink and turn up those tunes. Bring on the holiday spirit!” Mahon says.

