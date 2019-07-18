Designer tip: Getting your home market ready

No matter what, moving is always chaotic. Between all the packing and house hunting that takes place, there is little room for rest and relaxation. Not to mention the additional stress of getting your house ready to sell and on the market in the middle of it all. From cleaning to staging or painting and then getting a photographer in the front door, it is a full-on process. That’s why we met with two local interior design pros, Rachel Cannon and Arianne Bellizaire, so they could let us in on their best tips for getting your home photoshoot and open house ready without a hitch.

For photographing a home…

Carefully choose what accessories are present–less is definitely more.

“My photographer and I work very closely on the placement and spacing of accessories while we’re photographing a home for a portfolio. You don’t want to crowd every surface with tons of items; instead, you want to give things room to breathe so your eye can take in the space as a whole. Sometimes it’s moving an object 1 inch to the left that makes all the difference in the world through the lens of the camera.” -Rachel Cannon, Rachel Cannon Limited

For showing a home…

Engage all of the potential buyers’ senses.

“One of the things I always do when getting a house ready is to buy fresh flowers–and this doesn’t have to be an expensive endeavor! Grab fresh florals from Whole Foods or Trader Joe’s and put them in a beautiful decorative vase to add a touch of elegance to the space. Similarly, a plate of freshly baked chocolate chip cookies on the kitchen counter is the perfect way to communicate ‘welcome home!’ Another thing I suggest is if you have a media or family room, to play a family-friendly movie and have a fresh bowl of popcorn out. This really sets the stage and helps the potential buyer imagine themselves in the space.” -Arianne Bellizaire, Arianne Bellizaire Interiors

To learn more about Cannon or Bellizaire and their design projects, visit rachelcannonlimited.com and ariannebellizare.com. And be sure to share your own home photos with us by tagging @inregister on Instagram.