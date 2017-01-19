Designer tip: Dana Johnson on golden opportunities

If old TV shows or cartoons had their way, the color of the future would be chrome—silvers, grays, and lots of mirrored shine. But now that we’ve entered the new era of 2017, decorating professionals like Dana Johnson with Decorating Den Interiors suggest that gold’s ornateness and subtle sheen will be the must-have color for upcoming seasons, and one that can easily mesh with any existing trend or color scheme.

So, she says, don’t worry if you just finished decorating your home in all the latest grey hues.

“Coupling grey and gold is everywhere in our latest textiles, art, and wall coverings. Just mix in some gold tones to take your interiors to the next level of fabulous.” Other trends to indulge in, says Johnson, are faux furs and velvet textures, whether it is a nice throw to get cozy in or a luxurious velvet headboard. “Lastly, don’t throw out Grandma’s antique accent chest, because layering antique or refinished furnishings with modern accents creates an eclectic interior space of interest unique to only your home.”

To learn more about Johnson and her designs, visit danaj.decoratingden.com.