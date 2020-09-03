Designer tip: The art of the backsplash with Karen Giffel

Spoiler alert: there are more backsplash options out there than just plain old subway tile. Even though the backsplash is often thought of as a peripheral element in the design of a kitchen, it can be an easy, cost-effective way to add some visual interest. We talked with Karen Giffel of Karen Giffel Interior Design to get some tips on choosing a backsplash with that wow factor.

“When choosing a unique backsplash, I like to see where my client is headed in design concept,” explains Giffel. “Some of my clients are more contemporary than others, so that always dictates my decision for materials to be utilized.”

For a more modern, cool look, consider a dimensional geometric tile backsplash to be a kitchen’s focal point. Keeping it a bit more traditional? A distressed mirrored backsplash is an unexpected option to add something special to a space.

From tile to mirror to stone, there are limitless options to choose from for an eye-catching backsplash. Whether something bright and fun or sleek and modern, the backsplash is a great way to bring personality into a kitchen.

