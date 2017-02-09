Designer tip: Allyson Hicks on modern Louisiana style

Southerners pride themselves on tradition, good manners and perfectly executed aesthetics, especially as hosts and homeowners. But they also follow trends just like the rest of the country, and want to keep their homes looking stylish and current. According to local design consultant Allyson Hicks, having the best of both worlds doesn’t always have to be a challenge.

“Losing the fear of mixing different styles is your first step,” she says.

In the kitchen remodel pictured above, for example, clean Shaker-style cabinets in a soft gray color added a more modern look. A large statement cabinet hardware and crisp white Carrara marble refine the overall atmosphere.

“If we had continued this feel in the lighting and the flooring, the outcome would have been completely different,” says Hicks. “But to keep with the flow of the rest of the home, and to keep the antique Louisiana feel alive, using old brick floors, oversized iron lanterns and more rustic bar stools was key. We ended up with the perfect blend of old and new, and cool and warm.”

