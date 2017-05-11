Designer tip: Aged elements add instant character

When interior designer Olivia Huffstetler began the journey to rebuild her home—which required a near-total overhaul after damage caused by the flood of 2016—she decided to turn tragedy into opportunity by redesigning and redecorating the entire thing, even down to the finishes.

Olivia says that she and her husband Scott are fond of entertaining, and so infusing the home with special character was important. To help give their home a bit more patina and sense of age, Olivia housed their walk-in pantry with a rugged brick wall, and she replaced its door with a salvaged option from The Corbel in Jackson. She covered the Sheetrock fireplace with brick to complement brick columns at the entrance to the foyer. To vary the texture without adding a busy appearance, she distressed the wood beams on the ceiling and replaced her more formal Brazilian cherry wood floors with a more rustic-looking oak. Gas lanterns and slate flooring on the porches also add a bit of a historical touch.

