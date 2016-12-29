From the December issue: A local designer’s highlights from High Point Market

High Point Market in North Carolina is the largest home furnishings trade show in the world, which means that for designers like Rachel Cannon Lewis, it’s a mecca of trendy inspiration. For our December issue, Lewis picked a handful of up-and-coming items from this year’s show in October, where she led a Suite Spot Tour highlighting some of her favorite pieces from different vendors.

Whether you’re a fan of the textural wood of Made Goods’ “Everett chair,” or drawn to the New Age vibes of Currey & Co.’s “Ringmaster” chandelier, High Point probably has something for everyone.

To see more of Lewis’ picks, check out her article in the December issue of inRegister magazine.