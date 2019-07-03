Steal the scene: Daily details in a mudroom and laundry room

Front foyers are born to be grand, but what about the backdoor areas that a family passes through and uses every day? Interior designer Jillian Freiberg, along with architect Kevin Harris and contractor Jeff Patin, gave this new French Acadian home a punch of pretty—plus plenty of practicality—in the mudroom and the adjoining laundry room and powder room. Here, Freiberg reveals some of the thoughtful touches that make these areas easy to use as well as easy on the eyes.

“Both the mudroom and the laundry needed to have closed storage to conceal the untidiness of everyday chaos,” says Freiberg. “The back of house is the inner workings of the home—and maybe more important than the public spaces. If a space you typically associate with chores is tidy and beautiful, then that experience becomes more enjoyable.”

Hover or click on the images below for all the details: