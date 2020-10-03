Bed, bath & beyond: The curated private spaces of the Ivy House Designer Showhome

In a hidden art studio in Pass Christian, designer Anne McCanless is delicately crafting the third of a series of sculptures titled “The Three Listeners” alongside artist Jolene Kinney. Months later, long after the clay has dried, her masterpiece sits atop a 19th-century Italian chest in the master bedroom of the Ivy House Designer Showhome, popping in front of a geometric painting by artist Saliha Staib.

“I like to mix interesting pieces,” explains McCanless. “With every piece I chose for the room, I wanted to transport guests.”

Channeling the European influences throughout the home’s design, McCanless specifically wanted to evoke the atmosphere of a boutique hotel on the coast of Italy. Rather than outside the window, turquoise waters were brought indoors through an accent wall and ceiling painted in a custom shade.

“Painting an entire room in such a statement color is overwhelming,” McCanless says. “But just one wall didn’t seem like enough. By extending the color to the ceiling, you get the color appreciation without dominating the entire room.”